Rumours of tussle between Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan go viral

Hyderabad: Not many are aware that Pawan Kalyan has kicked off his first phase of the election campaign on the election vehicle ‘Varahi’. Pawan will tour the Godavari districts in the first phase. He was recently campaigning in the East Godavari district, and his speech from one of the campaigns has caught the attention of Allu Arjun fans. But wait, why Allu Arjun fans?

During the speech, Pawan Kalyan mentioned names like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Junior NTR, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, and others while emphasizing the importance of unity and respect among fans of different actors. He missed saying Allu Arjun’s name, which caused a confusion among the fans.

He said, “Industry is all about these many heroes. They all run the industry together. Fans should respect one another and collaborate. They should vote for Change regardless of cinema rivalry or caste”.

However, it seems that the essence of Pawan Kalyan’s message was missed by some fans, particularly those supporting Allu Arjun. Offended by the omission of their favorite hero’s name, Allu Arjun’s fans expressed their disappointment. Many went on to wonder if there is any tussle going on between the two stars (Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan).

On the other hand, fans of other Mega Heroes who are not fond of Allu Arjun took this opportunity to mock and belittle the situation, suggesting that Allu Arjun isn’t considered a star.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi directed the film.