Rupee falls 5 paise to settle at 85.74 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 5 paise to close at 85.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, as month-end dollar demand from importers, coupled with the greenback’s recovery against major currencies, weighed on the rupee.

The US dollar strengthened after US President Donald Trump announced long-promised 25 percent tariffs on automotive imports, set to take effect on April 2.

Forex dealers said the rupee is also facing renewed pressure on liquidity constraints, concerns over reciprocal tariff implementations and month-end demand for the US currency from importers.

However, positive domestic markets and foreign fund inflows cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.90 and touched a high of 85.73 against the greenback during the day.

The unit later turned volatile and hit the day’s low of 85.93 before ending the session at 85.74 against the dollar, 5 paise lower than its previous closing level.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled higher by 3 paise at 85.69 against the US dollar.

Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said, the rupee is expected to trade with a slight negative bias on month-end dollar demand from importers and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

“Elevated crude oil prices and a bounceback in the US dollar may also pressurise the rupee. However, strong domestic markets and FII inflows may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from the final GDP data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 85.60 to 86.10,” Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.11 percent at 104.43.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.46 percent to USD 73.45 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 317.93 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 77,606.43, while the Nifty gained 105.10 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 23,591.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,240.55 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said the domestic currency was supported by an overall positive sentiment in the market, driven by risk-on appetite among investors.

“Additionally, the rupee benefited from passive inflows into Indian equities, as foreign investors continued to show interest in the country’s stock market, providing further support to the local currency.

“Looking ahead, the USD-INR currency pair is anticipated to move within a narrow range, with expectations of consolidation between 86.25 on the upper end and 85.50 on the lower end,” he added.