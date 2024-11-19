Rupee rises 2 paise to 84.40 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and slipped further to 84.40 against the greenback, trading 2 paise higher from its previous close.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2024 9:51 am IST
The rupee falls 20 paise to close at 82.85 against US dollar
Indian Rupee and US Dollar.

Mumbai: The rupee rose 2 paise to 84.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a recovery in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency against major Asian rivals.

Forex traders said, however, sustained outflow of foreign funds and an upward movement in crude oil prices put pressure on the local unit and capped its sharp gain.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and slipped further to 84.40 against the greenback, trading 2 paise higher from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee recovered from its lowest level of 84.46 to settle 4 paise higher at 84.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.09 per cent at 106.10.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.19 per cent to USD 73.44 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex was trading 271.42 points, or 0.35 per cent higher, at 77,610.43 points. The Nifty advanced 105.55 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 23,559.35 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,403.40 crore, according to exchange data.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2024 9:51 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button