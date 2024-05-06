Russia announces tactical nuclear forces exercises

Moscow: Russia will conduct an exercise of its tactical nuclear forces on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, the Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

The announcement did not say if the missiles would be equipped with nuclear warheads. Russia has previously carried out nuclear forces training without nuclear warheads.

“As part of the exercise, a series of activities will be carried out to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” the Defence Ministry in Moscow said.

Also Read Ukrainian attacks with British weapons will invite retaliation, Russia tells UK

It was initially unclear when and where exactly the exercise, in which the southern defence district and the naval forces are involved, would begin.

In October, the Russian military fired two intercontinental missiles and several cruise missiles for training and deterrence purposes. It justified the exercise, which it had announced, by alleging “provocative statements and threats by individual Western officials against the Russian Federation.”

Since the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine more than two years ago, Russian representatives have repeatedly tried to test international support for Kyiv by stirring up fears of a nuclear war.