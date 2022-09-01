Russia bans 55 more Canadians from entry

A total of 818 Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been under Moscow's sanctions, including an entry ban, official data showed as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 1st September 2022 7:49 am IST
Russia bans 55 more Canadians from entry
ians

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that an additional 55 Canadian citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Ottawa’s anti-Russian sanctions.

Also Read
Indian American charged with hate crime against another Indian American

In addition to the travel ban on these “high-ranking military, politicians and public figures,” the activities of three non-governmental organisations from Canada are now recognised as undesirable in Russia, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 818 Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been under Moscow’s sanctions, including an entry ban, official data showed as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button