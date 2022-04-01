Russia becomes first major power to accept credentials of Taliban diplomat to Moscow

1st April 2022
Kabul: Russia became the world’s first major power that accepted the credentials of a diplomat of the Taliban. Russia along with US, UK, France and China are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said that for interaction and relations with Afghanistan’s new government – the Taliban, Moscow has accepted the credential of the first diplomat introduced by de facto authorities in Kabul, reported The Khaama Press.

Lavrov made the remarks in China on Wednesday during a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries adding the diplomat has entered Russia in February.

Lavrov who has also met Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi said his country is worried about the spread of terrorism from central Asian countries, reported The Khaama Press.

“Plans and programs of Islamic State (ISIS) and their supporters to destabilize central Asian countries and then Russia is quite concerning. Formation of Ansarullah Fraction and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan on border sides of Afghanistan and Tajikistan are signs of threat,” said Lavrov.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan has not made comments about the issue yet.

