Russia declares federal emergency in Kursk region

Moscow: Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region due to the tense situation there, Ministry of Emergencies said on Friday.

On August 9, an extraordinary meeting of the government commission for the prevention and elimination of emergencies and ensuring fire safety took place.

“On the agenda of the discussion was the situation in the territory of the Kursk Region due to the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. A response at the federal level has been established in the region,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday that a military operation to defeat the Ukrainian forces in Kursk is ongoing, with the Ukrainian side suffering a loss of 945 troops and 102 military vehicles since their incursion into the region.