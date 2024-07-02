Russia imposes entry ban on 99 Canadians

Foreign Ministry added that the ban was not targeted at ordinary Canadian people.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd July 2024 9:10 am IST
Russia downgrades diplomatic ties with Estonia
Russia

Moscow: Russia issued a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens as a countermeasure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Russia imposes a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens, who are involved in the elaboration and implementation of Ottawa’s anti-Russia policies, as a countermeasure,” the Ministry said on Monday in a statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry added that the ban was not targeted at ordinary Canadian people, because it can distinguish the current political elite of Canada from the Canadian people.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd July 2024 9:10 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button