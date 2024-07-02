Russia imposes entry ban on 99 Canadians

Moscow: Russia issued a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens as a countermeasure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Russia imposes a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens, who are involved in the elaboration and implementation of Ottawa’s anti-Russia policies, as a countermeasure,” the Ministry said on Monday in a statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry added that the ban was not targeted at ordinary Canadian people, because it can distinguish the current political elite of Canada from the Canadian people.