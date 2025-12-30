Russia says 90 Ukrainian drones tried to attack Putin’s country residence

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the Ukrainian attacks as an attempt to derail peace talks by Kyiv and its allies.

Published: 30th December 2025 2:39 pm IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russia on Monday claimed that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin’s country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

In a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the drone attack in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday failed to cause any damage as the drones were downed. 

He, however, warned that Russia reserves the right to respond at an appropriate time.

Lavrov described the Ukrainian attacks as an attempt to derail peace talks by Kyiv and its allies.

He added that Moscow will change its stance on peace talks with Ukraine, but peace negotiations will continue with the team of US President Donald Trump. 

“Putin told Trump about the attack on the presidential residence in a phone call the two leaders had on Monday. President Trump was shocked,” the Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian TV channels.

Modi voices deep concern

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voiced “deep concern” over the reports and urged Russia and Ukraine to focus on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

“Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” Modi said in a post on X.

Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin’s country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

Modi said the ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.

“We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,” the prime minister said.

