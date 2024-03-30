Russia says Moscow terror attack suspects planned to flee to Kiev for reward

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 9:55 am IST
Moscow: The Russian Investigative Committee has said that it had found evidence showing that the terrorists involved in the Moscow concert hall attack were planning to cross into Ukraine to receive their reward.

“On the instructions of a coordinator, after committing the crime, the terrorists drove in a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border to subsequently cross it and arrive in Kiev to receive a reward they were promised,” the committee said on Friday on their Telegram.

It added that a man, who introduced himself using a pseudonym, helped coordinate the terrorists’ actions at both the preparation stage and after they attacked the concert venue. He did this through audio messages sent on Telegram, Xinhua news agency reported.

The committee also said a ninth suspect linked to the attack had been detained on Friday.

