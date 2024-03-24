Russia terror attack: Jaishankar conveys India’s condolences

More than 130 people were killed in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall on Friday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th March 2024 8:09 pm IST
Russia terror attack: Jaishankar conveys India's condolences
File - S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, March 24, said he has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed India’s deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the “horrific terrorist attack” in Moscow.

More than 130 people were killed in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall on Friday.

“Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow,” Jaishankar posted on X.

MS Education Academy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous terrorist attack.”

Also Read
Russia terror attack: Putin vows to punish attackers as he points at Ukraine

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th March 2024 8:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button