Russia to Uzbekistan, SRK films turn theatres into dance floors

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s films are once again doing what many new releases struggle to do – pulling people out of their seats and straight into the moment.

A set of viral videos from Russia and Uzbekistan is now making waves online, showing packed theatres erupting with cheers, dancing and full-blown Bollywood energy. In the Russian clips, crowds can be seen vibing to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, waving their hands, moving near the screen and treating the screening more like a celebration than a regular movie show. In the Uzbekistan clip, the love shifts to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, proving that SRK’s old-world charm still lands just as hard outside India.

That is what makes these videos impossible to ignore. This is not random nostalgia for the sake of it. This is Bollywood memory in motion. Different countries, different crowds, different films but the same madness every time Shah Rukh Khan shows up on screen.

The internet, of course, has noticed. Comment sections are filled with people calling SRK a global superstar, and clips like these explain exactly why. Long before “pan-India” and “global crossover” became industry buzzwords, his films had already crossed borders on emotion, music and pure star power.

Years later, K3G still gets people dancing, DDLJ still gets people emotional, and SRK still manages to own theatres he was never even physically in. That is not just fandom. That is legacy.