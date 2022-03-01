Russia-Ukraine conflict

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st March 2022 10:53 am IST
Russia-Ukraine conflict
New Delhi: Ambassador of Ukraine to India Igor Polikha along with Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski and ambassadors from other countries, lights candles in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, outside Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi, Monday, February 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ukraine: Indian students stranded in Ukraine sit at a railway station after being denied permission to board trains by local police, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Candles being lit outside Ukraine Embassy in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in New Delhi, Monday, February 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

