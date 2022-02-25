Russia-Ukraine crisis: Thousands of Arab students call for help 

Thousands of Arab students are scrambling to find a way out of Ukraine as Russia launched an unprecedented invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Shortly after the start of the attack, which has led to dozens of deaths and international condemnation, Ukraine closed its airspace – preventing the students from leaving.

The Arab students denounced their country’s authorities’ handling of the crisis and demanded their immediate evacuation from Ukraine and the provision of a safe passage to be provided for their return.

University students from various countries have placed emergency calls through their personal accounts on various social media sites.

Egyptian student, Basmalah Khaled, appealed in a tweet, saying, “We are Egyptian students in Ukraine in the cities of the East every day in anxiety and tension due to the current situation, and most embassies withdrew their children while we are sitting here, please talk about us.”

#طلاب_مصر_في_أوكرانيا

احنا طلاب مصر في اوكرانيا وتم اغلاق المطارات ومحدش من السفارة بيتكلم عننا لو سمحتو وصلوا صوتنا للمسؤولين — Basmala khalil (@cocobas9) February 24, 2022

#طلاب_مصر_في_أوكرانيا احنا الطلاب المصريين في أوكرانيا في مدن الشرق كل يوم في قلق وتوترات بسبب الوضع الحالي

ومعظم والسفارات سحبت ابنائها واحنا قاعدين هنا

اتكلموا عننا ارجوكم احنا عايشين في توتر وقلق وخوف من الحرب اللي ممكن تحصل في أي لحظة

ساعدونا نرجع بلدنا ونكمل دراستنا فيها pic.twitter.com/wHstVpoyWB — Basmala khalil (@cocobas9) February 24, 2022

Salma Karam, a Moroccan student, posted a video on social media, calling on her country’s authorities to evacuate them, protect their threatened lives, provide affordable airline tickets, and prevent airlines from exploiting the crisis.

https://twitter.com/hibaexo93760755/status/1496821034066100226?t=2_xIc1GwNz-n996jjwSnIA&s=19

Egyptian students interacted widely on Twitter with the hashtag “#Egypt_students_in_Ukraine”, calling on their country’s authorities to make efforts, communicate with citizens there, and evacuate them.

Father of a Moroccan student studying in Ukraine cried live in a telephone conversation with Arabic news channel Al Jazeera Mubasher for fear of his daughter, calling on his country’s authorities to act and secure the exit of all Moroccans and Arabs.

As per reports, Lebanese student Ghassan Abdallah, and his brother were caught off guard on Thursday when Russian forces surrounded Kharkiv.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “My brother is stuck in #Ukraine in Chernivtsi as he is studying medicine. The Indian government has secured a bus to transfer its students to Romania while our #Lebanese Embassy in Kyiv shies from answering their phones. #StandWithUkriane”

Through the hashtag “#Lebanese_students_in_Ukraine,” foreign activists demanded that their country devise a plan to quickly remove citizens and students stranded in Ukraine.

اشتكى العديد من الطلّاب اللبنانيّين في #أوكرانيا من عدم ردّ #السفارة_اللبنانيّة في كييف على اتّصالاتهم ورسائلهم، أسوةً بسائر أفراد الجالية اللبنانية الذين يبحثون عن طريقة للخروج من الأماكن المعرّضة للخطر.

./1#روسيا #طلاب #لبنان pic.twitter.com/tDIUiZUnoL — Megaphone (@megaphone_news) February 24, 2022

For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants called “all Lebanese nationals residing in Ukraine to exercise the utmost caution and caution and to remain in safe places, and urged Lebanese nationals wishing to leave to register their names on an electronic link.”

١) تدعو وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين، بعد التشاور مع سفارة لبنان في أوكرانيا، جميع الرعايا اللبنانيين المقيمين في اوكرانيا الى توخي أقصى درجات الحيطة والحذر والبقاء حاليا" في اماكن آمنة، وتحث الرعايا اللبنانيين الراغبين بالمغادرة — Mofa Lebanon (@Mofalebanon) February 24, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also announced that it “follows around the clock the situation of the community and students in Ukraine, stressing the need to adhere to the instructions of the local authorities in order to achieve personal safety, to be careful and vigilant, and to students stay in homes and dormitories.”

The Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kiev called on all Saudi citizens in Ukraine who did not contact it during the previous evacuation period to contact it as soon as possible.