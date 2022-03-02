Russia warns third world war would be nuclear, destructive

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a third world war saying that it will be “nuclear and destructive” as Russia’s offensive against Ukraine continues on Day 7.

The foreign minister has also reportedly said that Kremlin would not allow Ukraine to acquire nuclear weapons as it will lead to a “real threat” to Russia.

Sergei Lavrov’s comments came two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put the country’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert.

On February 24 Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine through sea, road and air. As Russian troops bombarded Ukraine, thousands of people fled to neighbouring countries like Poland.

The war raised strong reactions from Western and other European countries who decided to level various sanctions on Russia.