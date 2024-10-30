Russian court levies unprecedented fine on Google

In a landmark decision, a Russian court has imposed a staggering fine on Google, amounting to around 2 undecillion rubles (approximately USD 2.5 decillion).

The decision comes as a result of Google’s refusal to reinstate accounts associated with pro-Kremlin and state-sponsored media outlets.

Background

The fine has its origins in lawsuits filed by two Russian media outlets, Tsargrad and RIA FAN, against Google for blocking their channels on YouTube. The ruling favored the outlets, leading Google to accrue penalties beginning at 100,000 rubles per day since 2020. Over time, these fines doubled weekly, quickly compounding into the massive total.

The penalties stem from Google’s actions against Russian state-aligned media. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, blocked a variety of pro-Kremlin media channels in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This decision aligns with Western sanctions and information restrictions targeting state-sponsored Russian narratives. Channels blocked include those connected with military-affiliated Zvezda, state-run Channel One, and other outlets supporting Russia’s political stance on Ukraine.

What is an ‘Undecillion’’?

The fine has garnered attention, not only for its political implications but also for the sheer magnitude of the number itself.

In the short scale, commonly used in the United States and Russia, “undecillion” represents 1 followed by 36 zeros, or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.

Legal actions from additional media channels

In addition to Tsargrad and RIA FAN, over a dozen other Russian media channels have also filed legal claims against Google. Sources from RBC indicate that these include high-profile outlets like Channel One and Zvezda, and a company representing RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.

The massive fine highlights the widening chasm between Western tech companies and Russian authorities over content and censorship. While Russia has levied extensive fines on Google, it has refrained from blocking YouTube entirely.