Russian lawmakers mull over reinstating death penalty after terror attack

Moscow: Russian lawmakers are discussing lifting the moratorium on the country’s death penalty, following a recent deadly terror attack at a Moscow concert hall.

“Today, there is no other form of punishment for these scumbags other than capital punishment,” said Leonid Slutsky, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, referring to the suspects of the terrorist attack, at a plenary session of the State Duma, or lower house of the parliament, on Tuesday.

Slutsky also noted that incitement to terrorism should be punished by imprisonment, Xinhua news agency reported.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin proposed creating an inter-factional working group to analyze legislation regarding the use of the death penalty and migration policy.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov said the committee is ready to discuss various proposals and bills on the moratorium on the death penalty, adding that it is ultimately important to “keep a cool head” when making such decisions.

According to current legislation, capital punishment remains legal in Russia, however, a moratorium on the death penalty was instituted in 1996, after the country had joined the Council of Europe. Russia’s Constitutional Court imposed a ban on the death penalty in 1999.

The Kremlin said Monday that it is currently not taking part in any discussions on the potential return of the death penalty.

A shooting occurred last Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in suburban Moscow, followed by a massive fire. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 139 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.