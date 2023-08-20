Russian lunar mission in 47 years ends in a crash on Moon’s surface

According to preliminary findings, the lander "has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface", Roscosmos said.

News Desk|   Updated: 20th August 2023 3:27 pm IST
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Aug. 11.( Roscosmos State Space Corporation)

The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first Moon mission in 47 years, crashed on the Moon following a mishap during pre-landing maneuvers, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Roscosmos reported that communication with Luna-25 was lost around 2:57 p.m. (1157 GMT) on Saturday.



“Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful.”

The space agency said that an investigation into the crash’s reasons will be conducted, but gave no indication of what technical issues could have happened.

Moscow planned to build on the heritage of the Soviet-era Luna program with Luna-25, signaling a return to independent lunar exploration in the face of rising isolation from the West.

