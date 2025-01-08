Russian missile attack in southern Ukraine killed 13 civilians, official says

Footage posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel showed civilians lying in a city street littered with debris. They were being treated by emergency services.

Published: 8th January 2025 10:36 pm IST
Kyiv: A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 civilians and injured dozens Wednesday, a local official said.

Footage posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel showed civilians lying in a city street littered with debris. They were being treated by emergency services.

Regional Gov Ivan Fedorov said the attack killed at least 13 civilians. Minutes before the attack, he had warned of a threat of “high-speed missiles” and “glide bombs” being fired at Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th January 2025 10:36 pm IST

