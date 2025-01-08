Russian missile attack in southern Ukraine killed 13 civilians, official says

Kyiv: A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 civilians and injured dozens Wednesday, a local official said.

Footage posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel showed civilians lying in a city street littered with debris. They were being treated by emergency services.

Regional Gov Ivan Fedorov said the attack killed at least 13 civilians. Minutes before the attack, he had warned of a threat of “high-speed missiles” and “glide bombs” being fired at Zaporizhzhia region.