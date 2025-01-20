Russian President Putin congratulates Donald Trump

Moscow: Speaking during a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council just before Donald Trump’s inauguration, President Vladimir Putin said that “we hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III,” Putin said in televised comments.

“We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the US president-elect on taking office.”

Putin said Moscow is open to discussing a prospective peace settlement in Ukraine, adding it should lead not to a short truce but a lasting peace and take into account Russia’s interests.