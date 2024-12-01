Rythu Bharosa to be given after Sankranthi, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance will be deposited in the accounts of the farmers after the Sankranthi festival.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 1, the chief minister announced a 100 per cent waiver for farmers under loans amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

CM Revanth announced that loans totalling Rs 20,616.89 crore for 25,35,964 farmers have been waived off by Saturday, calling it a national record achieved in just 11 months.



Criticizing BRS leaders opposing the loan waiver in the state, CM Revanth pointed out that it was the Congress government that had cleared the loans, most of which were renewed between December 12, 2018, and December 9, 2018, while the BRS had failed to fulfill its promise of waiving them off in its 2018 election manifesto.

Revanth also claimed that Rs 7,625 crore pending dues of BRS in the form of Rythu Bandhu for Kharif 2023 season was paid by the Congress government.

He stated that after 2018, the BRS government cleared farm loans totalling Rs 11,909.31 crore just before the 2023 Assembly elections. However, of this amount, Rs 8,578.97 crore was deducted as interest, and only Rs 3,331 crore was waived off from the principal loan amount.

He asked the people not to believe in ‘Mareechas‘ and ‘Sudamus‘ of the present day, going to them to disturb the penance being done by the state government. “Maareca who came in disguise as a ‘golden deer’ to deceive Sita, is coming as BJP and BRS leaders to you. Beware of them,” he cautioned.

Calling Union minister G Kishan Reddy for a debate, the chief minister said he is ready to discuss 11-year-rule governance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with 11-month-rule of Congress government in Telangana.

On paddy procurement

Announcing that the state government has procured 31 lakh tonne paddy till now, he assured that the bonus for fine grain variety paddy will continue in the coming Rabi season.

He advised the farmers to grow Telangana Sona, BPT or HMT more, as the state government wanted to supply the same rice to the people through fair-price dealer shops, social welfare schools and hostels, Anganwadi centres and for mid-day meals in the government schools.