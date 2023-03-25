S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ completes a year, still running housefull shows

Mumbai: It’s been an eventful year for S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The movie completed one year today since its release. From the theatres to the stage of the 95th Academy Awards, ‘RRR’ has made India proud on the global stage scripting history after bagging the Oscar for Best Original Score.

To mark this occasion, the Instagram handle of the movie ‘RRR’, shared a post. In the caption, it’s written, “It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout. #1YearOfHistoricalRRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

‘RRR’s power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, ‘RRR’ bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

One is for the best song and another is for the ‘best foreign language film’.