‘Sab Bhool jaoge…’: Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere date announced

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been creating a lot of noise much before its official broadcast. Several updates about the brand new 3rd season have been doing rounds on internet leaving fans excited. And now, makers have finally announced the show officially.

Official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema has finally dropped the premiere date of BB OTT 3. Sharing some interesting and viral clips from past seasons of the show, makers wrote, “Bigg Boss OTT ka naya season dekh kar sab bhool jaaoge. #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium.” However, the date has not been announced yet. We can expect the show to premiere in second week of June. Check out the post below.

Salman Khan To Not Host BB OTT 3?

It is being said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might skip Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to scheduling conflicts. Insiders suggest that either Anil Kapoor or Karan Johar might replace Bhaijaan for hosting the show. However, there is no official confirmation.