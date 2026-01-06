Mumbai: YouTuber and social media influencer Saba Ibrahim is currently spending time in Hyderabad along with her husband Sunny, son, and cousins Riza and Meher. While the visit is mainly for a professional commitment, Saba has also been making the most of her stay by exploring the city and enjoying quality time with her family.

On Monday night, Saba paid another visit to the popular Cafe Niloufer in Banjara Hills and shared a glimpse from the outing on her Instagram. Praising the city’s vibrant nightlife, she wrote, “Hyderabad ki sabse achi baat itni raat mein bhi chehel pehel aur bahut se cafe open rehte.” Her post highlighted Hyderabad’s well-known late-night cafe culture and lively nightlife.

It appears that the influencer stepped out late at night to soak in the city’s atmosphere, something Hyderabad has long been admired for.

Why is Saba Ibrahim in Hyderabad?

Saba is in the city for the launch of a new abaya collection at a well-known abaya store in Abids. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from fans, with hundreds of women gathering to meet her, click pictures and record videos. Several visuals from the launch quickly went viral on social media.

For the unversed, Saba Ibrahim runs the popular YouTube channel Saba Ka Jahan, which boasts over 3.78 million subscribers, and she also enjoys a strong following of 1.8 million on Instagram. She is the sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and her content largely revolves around lifestyle, travel and family-centric vlogs.