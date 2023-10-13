Saba Ibrahim to meet fans in Hyderabad today: When and where?

Hyderabad: Popular social media influencer and YouTuber Saba Ibrahim, sister of well-known TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, is currently here in Hyderabad and is set to connect with her fans in today. With a significant fan base, Saba, taking to Instagram stories on Friday, has excitedly revealed a meetup opportunity for her Hyderabadi followers.

The meetup is scheduled to take place at the Banjara Function Hall situated in Banjara Hills on Road No 1. Saba has allocated a two-hour window, starting from 4:30 PM and concluding at 6:30 PM, for her fans to meet and interact with her.

Saba Ibrahim, who is recognized for her engaging online presence, is eager to share moments and conversations with her supporters during this gathering. The event promises a chance for fans to meet the influencer in person and possibly capture memorable moments. One of the popular fashion designers from Hyderabad, Aaliya Deeba is organising this event.

Saba’s YouTube channel ‘Saba Ka Jahan’ boasts a whopping 3.3 million subscribers, and she enjoys an Instagram following of 1.6 million.