Islamabad: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who is currently winning hearts with her ongoing drama serials Case No. 9 and Pamaal, is already gearing up to grace the screen once again. Hum Entertainment has officially released the teaser of its upcoming drama Muamma, starring Saba Qamar in the lead role.

The teaser introduces a mysterious character named Jahan Ara, played by Saba Qamar, a woman deeply and obsessively in love with the male lead, portrayed by Ali Ansari. The short clip hints at intense, calculated, and emotionally gripping shades of passion.

Saba Qamar also shared the teaser on her Instagram stories, describing the project as “mysterious, addictive, and calculated,” promising a completely unseen side of her acting journey. She further hinted that Jahan Ara “lives in the thrill of her own mind,” suggesting a layered and psychologically complex role.

More about Saba Qamar’s Muamma

Muamma is written by Imran Nazir, directed by Shaqielle Khan, and produced under Momina Duraid Productions. The drama is expected to premiere in the last week of December or early 2026.

Currently, Saba Qamar continues to receive praise for her strong performances from playing a rape survivor in Case No. 9 to an emotionally abused wife in Pamaal. Fans are applauding her range, calling her one of the few actors capable of excelling in contrasting characters simultaneously.

More about the Pakistani actress

One of Pakistan’s most celebrated stars, Saba Qamar has soared in the past year with back-to-back hits. She made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium (2017), a critically and commercially acclaimed film. She has also delivered memorable performances in Cheekh, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, Jinnah Ke Naam, Dastaan, Maat, Pagal Khana, Baaghi, and Manto, solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse performer with unmatched versatility.