‘Sabar ka imtehaan’: Animal’s Hyderabadi review is unmissable

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal film is breaking records at box office and has entered in the prestigious 500 crore club less than a week after its release. The movie is dragging the audience to the cinema halls despite being rated ‘A’ certificate by CBFC. Several short clips of the movie are doing rounds on social media platforms and people are reacting to them.

Animal is being reviewed by various social media influencers, critics and trade analysts. As there is more violence in the film and it has been made for adults only, the movie received mixed reactions. Some praise the rage, violence and love for the father shown in the movie, while others think that the movie shows domestic violence etc,.

Hyderabad’s popular actress and content creator Zee Aly too shared her views about the movie and her video is getting viral as she is seen reviewing the film in a humorous way and Hyderabadi slang. Zee Aly in her video talked about the length of the film. She also said that Ranbir Kapoor appears like Sanjay Dutt in the film.

“Aise zamaane mein jidhar 30 second ka reel bhi tavajjoh de kar nai dekh sakre, Sandeep Reddy Vanga 3.5 ghante ki movie banake logon ke sabar ka imtehaan le rahe hai (In the times when people can hardly watch a thirty-second-long reel with attention, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is taking a patience test by making a movie that runs for three and a half hours)”, she said while talking about the movie’s length.

She also said that a section of the audience liked Animal while others did not like it as they thought their children may be affected by the narration of the film. She said, ”Mein bolna chahungi ki bigde huye toh kitna ich bigaad sakte. Phugat mein movie pe billan nakka phaado (…Don’t blame the film).” Aly also said that no one is watching Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ and the Animal movie got more love than any other film.

Zee Aly went on to target Rashmika Mandanna and said that she could not understand what she wanted to say in various scenes of the movie. She said, ”Rashmika ke aadhe dialogan sar pe se guzre kyun ki unke muh mein jo paan tha…unho thookne ka naam ich nai lere the.”

The influencer said that Bobby Deol was never praised in such a way in his whole career as was in ‘Animal’. She said, ”Bobby Deol apne pure career mein bol bol ke itne tareefa nai batooray jitne yeh movie mein gunge ban kay.” She also talked about the most loved song ‘Jamal Kudu’ which is played on Bobby Deol’s entry in the movie. She said that this song will be played in every wedding ceremony from now.

Zee Aly’s viral video has been garnering a lot of reactions not just from Hyderabadis but also people from other states. A section of people praised her while others said that she is creating nonsense content to gain views.

The video also caught the attention of self-proclaimed and controversial critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK who praised her creativity. He wrote, ”It doesn’t matter what she said but just see the creativity.”