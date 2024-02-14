‘Sabr is forgiving, trusting Allah’s plan’: Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has become the center of attention following the announcement of her ex-husband Shoaib Malik’s third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Sania’s family confirmed her divorce from Shoaib, prompting an outpouring of love and support from fans across India and Pakistan.

Amidst the public scrutiny, Sania Mirza has been sharing messages of motivation and inspiration on her social media. In her latest Instagram story, she reflected on the concept of “sabr,” emphasizing the strength it takes to smile despite inner hurt, wipe away tears unnoticed, and forgive those who have been unkind.

“Sabr is smiling at people despite all the hurting inside you. Sabr is when tears come rushing down your eyes and wiping it off before anyone notices it. Sabr is forgiving people that are cruel to you. Sabr is having full Imaan in Allah that everything will workout. Sabr is trusting Allah’s plan,” the post read.

The tennis star also took a moment to appreciate her support system, sharing a “sister appreciation post” with her “ride or die.”

In another post, she shared images of herself with the caption, “Chin up princess, or your crown slips.”

Fans and well-wishers have been expressing admiration for Sania Mirza’s graceful and dignified approach in navigating these personal challenges. Her messages of resilience and strength have struck a chord with many, making her a source of inspiration for those facing their own struggles.