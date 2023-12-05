Sachin Pilot calls on Congress workers to prepare for Lok Sabha polls

Jaipur: The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party after the defeat in the Rajasthan Assembly elections was held at the party headquarters here on Tuesday in which former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot called party workers to start preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“We were hopeful that our government will be formed again in Rajasthan as everyone works hard. Despite this there were some shortcomings. These shortcomings will have to be accepted. There is a need for a long discussion on what were the shortcomings and what should be improved for success,” he said.

Pilot also said that a strategy has to be decided on how Congress can become a strong alternative in the coming times.

“If Congress workers and leaders had won the hearts of the people, they would have won the elections.”

He said that is an old tradition of Rajasthan that power changes.

“Our effort was to return to power. We will still remain strong among the people by becoming the voice of the people and will work hard.

“The party will soon decide how the future path will be decided. I have always been in favour of the youth. The youth should be brought forward and I am happy that the party has done so in this election,” he added.

In this meeting, a proposal was passed to leave the decision of the Leader of Opposition to the high command. All the MLAs of the party attended the meeting. During this, all three observers collected one to one feedback.

Congress MLA from Ramgarh and former national secretary Zubair Khan also raised questions regarding the party’s defeat.