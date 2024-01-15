Sachin Tendulkar ‘disturbed’ over deepfake video promoting mobile app

Digital fabrications designed to cultivate a misleading perception have struck again — this time Sachin Tendulkar has become the latest target of a deepfake video. The video purportedly shows him endorsing an app named ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’ and saying that his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, was making substantial earnings by playing on this application.

These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.



Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar, on Monday, January 15, took to social media platform X to speak against the deepfake video promoting a mobile application that had been doing rounds on social media. He said he was disturbed to see such rampant misuse of technology.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request that everyone report videos, ads, and apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deep fakes,” Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

What is deepfake?

According to MIT, the term ‘deepfake’ first emerged in late 2017 when a reddit user put pornographic videos on the news and aggregation site. The videos were generated using open-source face-swapping technology.

Deepfake is a kind of synthetic media that uses AI technology to manipulate or generate audio visual content that appears real, often done with malicious intent. Deepfake uses a form of AI called deep learning to make images or videos of fake events. It is usually a blend of real and fabricated media, which threatens the public trust.

Deepfakes are usually convincing pieces of audio and videos of people saying or doing things they have never said or done in real life. It is often created and used with an intention to manipulate people, spread misinformation, and tarnish images of individuals, groups, businesses and governments.

The exponential growth of AI technology has caused a concerning rise in deepfake technology as it produces hyper-realistc pieces of audio visual content with little effort and expenditure.

How to spot a deepfake?

Deepfake technology is one of the most dangerous weapons with cybercriminals. According to MIT researchers, there is no sure shot method to ensure protection against deepfakes. However, there are certain indicators that can help authenticate the veracity of the content you come across on social media.

For example, the widely circulated Sachin Tendulkar deepfake video initially displays a different face before transitioning to Tendulkar’s superimposed image over somebody else.

The deepfake featuring Sachin’s face becomes prominent as the individual fully appeared in the frame, revealing discrepancies in lip movements or blinking due to AI limitations in tracking eye and mouth motions accurately.

Advancements in AI technology pose challenges in distinguishing between fake and authentic content, despite potential issues like misaligned movements.