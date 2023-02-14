Sachin Tendulkar drives India’s most expensive car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The greatest of all time, the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’ by many in India. But do you know that Sachin has almost the same craze and fad for cars as he has for cricket? The iconic mega automobile enthusiast was also the brand ambassador of BMW India.

Sachin was recently spotted at the Formula E Grand Prix event in Hyderabad where he enjoyed driving Pininfarina Battista which is rumoured to be the most expensive car in India. According to Cartoq, the supercar, which is yet to be launched, will cost around Rs 20 crore. Taking to his social media, Sachin posted pictures of him enjoying the Pininfarina Battista ride. It is an electric supercar. He wrote, “Are EVs the future?” Sachin further said, “It was so fast, we defied time and landed in future.” He also congratulated Anand Mahindra and his team for the car.

Pininfarina is owned by Mahindra and Mahindra and was never launched in the Indian market.

The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?”.



It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future!



A wonderful achievement by @anandmahindra & his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world class automobiles. pic.twitter.com/QWY1gmnigd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar Car Collection

From India’s most loved Maruti 800 to the BMW i8, you will find a number of cars in Sachin’s garage. If you are a cricket lover then you might be aware of the records Sachin has created but let us have a look at his car collection today.

Maruti 800

Sachin Tendulkar’s first car was a maruti 800. It was not only Sachin’s but India’s most favourite car for a long time. It is rumoured that Sachin’s emotions are connected with this car. He earlier posted a picture of him with his Maruti 800 on social media and appealed to fans to help him in bringing back the Maruti800, he once owned.

Fiat Palio S10

Sachin Tendulkar was also the brand ambassador of the Italian automobile company Fiat. The company’s special edition of the 1.6L Palio called the S10 had Sachin’s autograph on the bonnet. Sachin also owns the car of this edition.

Volvo S80

It is reported that Sachin was handed the keys to the Volvo S80 after winning the Man of the Series Award during a series. The price of Volvo S80 goes up to Rs 55 lakh.

Nissan GT-R

The car is also called the Godzilla. The GT-R produces a massive 550 bhp and can do 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. It costs around Rs 2.4 crore.

Audi Q7

Audi Q7 is found in almost every celebrity’s garage and Sachin owns Audi’s this model. The price starts at Rs 85 lakh and goes up to 93 lakh.

Ferrari 360

Sachin got the car after drawing level with Don Bradman when the former scored his 29th century. It is said that Sachin sold this car to a Surat-based businessman later. The car also features in a Bollywood movie titled ‘Ferrari ki Savari.’

BMW X5 M50d

This model of the car was imported for Sachin by BMW as it was never sold in India. This SUV was also seen on sale in Team-BHP’s Classifieds section.

BMW i8

The i8 is one of the most expensive cars Sachin owns. The car produces 357 hp of power and 520 Nm of torque from a 1.5-litre petrol engine assisted by an electric motor. It costs around Rs 2.54 crore.

BMW 7- series 750Li M

The car costs around 1.73 crores and was launched in 2016 in India. If we name Sachin a BMW man, there is nothing wrong with it as he has driven almost all the top models of BMW cars.

Porsche Techart

It is reported that Sachin owns a couple of Porsche Techart models. Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with the Techart kit and Porsche 992 Turbo S Techart.