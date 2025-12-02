Pressure and stress are a part of modern-day life. In all professions, the ability to tackle these factors determines to what extent a person will succeed. We all face pressure in our workplace, or at home, and even whilst commuting on crowded streets. In sports, pressure is always high and when accompanied by harsh criticism, it can shatter the emotions of the strongest men and women.

Sachin Tendulkar was one of those who could handle pressure and criticism extremely well. In fact, this ability, in addition to his batting skills, enabled him to reach the highest rungs of world cricket.

There is a lesson that we all can learn from his methods. Australian cricketer Justin Langer once revealed what Sachin told him about tackling pressure. He said: “Justin, I don’t read the newspapers, I don’t listen to the critics and I don’t watch people’s opinions on the television. What I have learned is that I know how I am doing and I don’t need anyone else to remind me.

“If I am playing well I don’t need anyone to tell me that, and if I am playing poorly, I don’t need anyone to tell me that either. As long as I am honest with myself, then I am my best judge. I don’t need anyone else to tear me down or build me up,” Sachin told Langer.

Strong foundation reduces panic

Sachin believed that sound fundamentals reduce panic. He felt that the ideal thing is to build strong foundations in his game. These skills can be relied on when the pressure builds up and it can provide the confidence that is badly needed at such times.

Sachin focused on preparation routines. It was like a religious ritual. He used to make sure that his playing gear such as bat, pads and gloves were all in good condition. He did this routine check twice every day. Keeping the mind occupied on a task is an act that can keep away negative thoughts and nervousness. It is a remedy in itself.

Whenever the pressure rose, Sachin would fall back on the process of preparation instead of worrying about the final outcome. In this respect, Sachin’s approach was similar to that of Sunil Gavaskar, who was another huge accumulator of runs.

Family played a big role

Sachin’s family helped him stay grounded. It is always useful and beneficial to seek people who can support you emotionally during high-pressure situations in life. This is where a strong family bond plays a crucial role. Cultivating robust emotional bonds with family members and close friends who can boost your morale is an essential way to succeed.

There have been well-known instances when Sachin overcame intense pressure and excelled at his game. In 1998, at Sharjah, a severe sandstorm interrupted a match between India and Australia. India was facing a big chase and the world’s best bowling attack. But Sachin remained unfazed by all the upheavals that were going on around him. He ended up scoring 143 in an innings that became famous as the Desert Storm innings. His ability to stay unperturbed by any upheaval was astounding.

Methods of others

Different sports stars have different ways of dealing with pressure. Sachin relied on routine and discipline. He managed to cut out all external noise and distractions. Virat Kohli on the other hand uses intensity and self-belief to handle pressure. Kohli seems to feed off competitive situations and is keyed up at a high pitch. Basketball legend Kobe Bryant too was like Kohli.

In many ways, tennis legend Roger Federer was similar to Sachin in dealing with pressure. Federer was always suave, smiling and calm. But when it was a matter of remaining calm, nobody could beat Bjorn Borg. He used to be called Ice Borg because of his ice-like coolness and his unflappable persona. M.S. Dhoni falls in the same bracket. No wonder he was nicknamed Captain Cool.

Remained a humble student

But there are two more things that made Sachin the greatest batsman of all time. The first of these was his humility and eagerness to learn. Despite achieving legendary status, Sachin remained a humble student of the game. He constantly analysed himself and learnt lessons from both success and failure. Others called him the God of cricket but he never thought of himself in that manner.

The second factor was his self-discipline and the iron restraint that he had over his emotions. He never spoke a harsh word and even when he got blatantly unfair decisions due to umpiring errors, he never showed any dissent.

This was especially evident on several occasions when West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor ruled him out when he was clearly not out. His controlled demeanour and respect for his teammates as well as the opposition helped him to retain a balanced perspective. Sachin’s professionalism is a valuable lesson for all of us about conducting oneself with grace under fire.