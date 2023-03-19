Sack ministers, TSPSC board for question papers leak: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikarmarka on Saturday called for the resignation of all concerned ministers and the entire board of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from their posts immediately following the leakage of questions papers of recruitment exams conducted by the TSPSC. He also demanded that the TSPSC refund the fees paid by students who took the exams and compensate them for the mental agony caused by the leak.

Bhatti Vikramarka, who is conducting the People’s March in the Khanapur constituency of Adilabad district, as part of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Yatra, said that the ministers, TSPSC Chairman and all members must resign. Else, the President of India must intervene to ensure their removal. Further, he demanded that all officials and non-officials responsible for the leak of question papers must be punished severely.

“We achieved statehood for Telangana to cater to the needs of the unemployed youth and to provide them with good jobs. Unfortunately, BRS Govt is not doing that. The job notifications were issued after a long wait. However, the leakage of question papers has shattered the students and their dreams. The recent paper leak has only added to the disappointment felt by many young people in the state who have been struggling to find employment,” he said.

Bhatti said that the TSPSC has cancelled the exams whose papers were leaked and assured to re-conduct those exams. However, it also needs to take responsibility for the expenditure which students have incurred for writing those exams.

“The TSPSC has to return the money which candidates have spent towards fees, transportation and other preparations. They are unemployed youth. Each applicant must have spent thousands of rupees. Therefore, a minimum amount must be calculated and paid to all the candidates. The State Government or the TSPC should also pay compensation for the mental agony they have caused to the candidates and their families,” he demanded.

Bhatti also blamed the BRS govt for the suicide of a jobless youth Chitikena Naveen Kumar,l 32, of B Y Nagar in Sircilla town. He said that the state government has failed to provide jobs to lakhs of youth which cause so much disappointment that they are resorting to extreme steps.

He demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim’s family. Further, he appealed to the youth not to get disheartened and take extreme steps. He said that the Congress party was returning to power soon and the next government would address the problem of unemployment.

The third day of the “People’s March” by Bhatti Vikramarka continued from Kondapur of Sirikonda Mandal in Khanapur Constituency of Adilabad District to Dasnapur of Indravelli Mandal and Keslapur Muthunur Indravelli Mandal centre on Saturday. People from several villagers joined the padayatra and briefed the CLP leader about their problems.

Bhatti Vikarmarka raised concerns about the lack of development in the tribal-dominated Khanapur constituency. He pointed out that several irrigation projects in the area, including the Chikuman and Triveni Sangam, had been left incomplete for nine years, wasting both time and money.

He said the Chikuman project, with an ayacut of 12,000 acres, was almost completed by the previous Congress regime. Similarly, the Triveni Sangam’s reservoir and other work were completed. He said even after nine years, the present BRS government failed to dig canals for these two projects.

The BRS government also failed to initiate Putti and Polimadugu projects in the Khanapur constituency. Consequently, all the Mandals in Khanapur have been facing a drought-like situation.

He called on the BRS government to prioritize the completion of these projects without further. Stating that the Congress party was all set to return to power soon, he assured that the next Congress Govt would complete all four projects on a priority basis. He promised to bring back glory to the ITDA projects which are being crippled by the TRS government.

Bhatti Vikramarka visited Nagoba Temple, the tribal deity of Keslapur village, Indravelli Mandal. After performing special poojas in the temple, he received blessings in the main mandapam. On this occasion, he inquired about the problems with the villagers. He said that he was doing the padayatra to understand the problems being faced by the people so that they could be resolved after the Congress party comes to power.