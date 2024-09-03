Safdariya Girls School celebrates 90th anniversary

Hyderabad: Safdariya Girls High School, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, celebrated the 90th anniversary of its inception on Tuesday, September 3.

The school was established by a woman philanthropist and reformist Sughra Humayun Mirza in 1934.

To celebrate the occasion prizes were distributed among meritorious students.

Dr. Ghousia Sultana, Founder of Ghiasuddin Memorial Society, Chicago, sponsored the prizes.

Khaled Shahbaaz, a senior media person, attended the function as the Chief Guest. Dr. Turab Ali Khan, Tajammul Fatima Taj, and Secretary of the school, Humayun Ali Mirza addressed the gathering.