Safety equipment maker NAFFCO to invest Rs 700 cr in Telangana

NAFFCO will be joining hands with the National Academy of Construction in Hyderabad to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th September 2023 6:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Dubai-based NAFFCO Group, a global leader in producing and supplier of life safety solutions, will be investing Rs 700 crore in Telangana.

They will be setting up a manufacturing plant apart from joining hands with the National Academy of Construction in Hyderabad to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy.

Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, took to X and shared the news.

“Kicking off our Dubai visit with exciting news. NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety equipment with operations in 100 plus countries, is investing Rs.700 crore to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana,” said KTR.

“Pleased to meet Khalid Al-Khatib, Founder and CEO of NAFFCO, the world’s leading manufacturer of fire protection equipment With over 1000 internationally certified products, including fire trucks, ambulances, and fire alarms,” added the minister.

NAFFCO serves over 100 countries and their new plant in Hyderabad will produce fire equipment such as trucks and ambulances to meet both domestic demand and exports.

