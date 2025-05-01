‘Saffronisation’: SIO condemns NCERT’s decision to drop Mughals, Delhi Sultanate

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) have strongly condemned the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) decision to completely drop references to Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate from the newly revised Class 7 textbooks.

In a statement released on April 29, the student group stated that the removal of important moments that were critical in shaping India’s history, culture, and political demographics is an “unprecedented assault on historical truth.”

𝗦𝗜𝗢 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗥𝗧 𝗧𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 pic.twitter.com/nVyezX9Dr6 — SIO of India (@sioindia) April 29, 2025

“This is not academic revision; this is saffronisation, a deliberate attempt to communalise education, distort history, and mould young minds to serve the ideological interests of the ruling right-wing,” the statement read.

The new revised NCERT textbooks of Class 7 have no references to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate, while chapters on Indian dynasties, ‘sacred geography,’ references to Maha Kumbh, and the NDA government initiatives like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao are among the new additions.

Also Read Mughals, Delhi Sultanate completely dropped from new NCERT textbooks

The new textbooks released this week have been designed in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which emphasise incorporating Indian traditions, philosophies, knowledge systems, and local context into school education.

“Instead of presenting a balanced view of India’s diverse past, the textbooks now disproportionately glorify religious pilgrimages. Simultaneously, a sanitised narrative of the varna-jati system is being pushed, falsely portraying it as a source of “social stability,” subtly legitimising caste hierarchies and ignoring the centuries of oppression it engendered much before and beyond the British colonisation,” the statement read.

The SIO urged students, teachers, historians, and concerned citizens to unite and resist what it described as the “systematic vandalism of education.”