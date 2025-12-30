Sahher Bambba shares picture with Suhana Khan as she bids adieu to 2025

Mumbai: As 2025 draws to a close, actress Sahher Bambba took a moment to reflect on 2025, sharing a simple yet heartfelt message along with pictures from the year gone by.

Sahher took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images with her friend Suhana Khan, travel, work, pets and food. Bidding farewell to the year, Sahher summed up her journey with a cheerful note.

She wrote: “Goodbye 2025 , you were fun.”

Sahher, who was born and brought up in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, made her acting debut in 2019 with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Karan Deol. She played a vlogger who falls in love with a trekking company owner. She expanded to the web in 2021 with two releases. She first played Maham Begum, Mughal emperor Babur’s chief consort opposite Kunal Kapoor in The Empire.

She then appeared in Dil Bekaraar,based on Anuja Chauhan’s Those Pricey Thakur Girls. She played a newsreader opposite Akshay Oberoi. After a three year break, Sahher played a woman facing unplanned pregnancy opposite Meezaan Jafri, in the 2024 film The Miranda Brothers.

However, it was in 2025 with “The Ba***ds of Bollywood” by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, which helped her skyrocket to stardom. She played an actress opposite Lakshya Lalwani.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi, whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film by Karan Johar. He faces challenges including Freddy’s multi-film contract, interference from Karishma’s father Ajay Talvar, a developing romance, and unforeseen complications.

The satirical action comedy drama series also stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.