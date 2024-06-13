Sai Durgha Tej cuts social ties with cousin Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: In a move that has sent waves through Tollywood, actor Sai Durgha Tej (former name Sai Dharam Tej) has reportedly unfollowed his cousin, the iconic Allu Arjun, on both Twitter and Instagram. This unexpected action has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Sai Durgha Tej, who has been known for his close ties with the Konidela-Allu family, has left fans confused and concerned. The absence of an official statement from either party has only fueled the fire of rumors.

The social media activity was first noticed by fans, who were quick to point out that Tej is now only following Allu Sirish, another member of the Allu family. This selective unfollowing has led to intense online discussions, with fans questioning the underlying reasons for this digital distancing

The timing of this event is particularly intriguing, as it coincides with Pawan Kalyan‘s recent swearing-in ceremony as the Deputy Chief, where the Allu family’s presence—or lack thereof—was noted. This has added another layer to the ongoing conjecture about the dynamics within one of Tollywood’s most prominent families.

As the industry and fans await further developments, the silence from both Sai Durgha Tej and Allu Arjun is creating more speculations.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil.