The video, is being shared widely on Instagram with fans going gaga over Sai Pallavi's moves on Hindi song

Sai Pallavi dances to London Thumakda, video goes viral
Sai Pallavi and Pooja Kannan (Instagram)

Chennai: Pooja Kannan, the sister of South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, recently tied the knot with her fiancé Vineeth in a traditional ceremony in Tamil Nadu. The wedding, held last week, was marked by a series of joyous pre-wedding celebrations, with photos and videos making rounds on social media.

One particular video that caught the public’s eye features Sai Pallavi and Pooja, along with their bridesmaids, dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song ‘London Thumakda’ from Kangana Ranaut’s film Queen. The video, is being shared widely on Instagram with fans going gaga over Sai Pallavi’s moves on Hindi song.

Another video shows the sisters performing to the Marathi song ‘Apsara Aali’.

For the wedding ceremony, everyone, including the bride and groom, donned white attire. Sai Pallavi stunned in a white saree, accessorized with a pearl chain and jasmine flowers, enhancing her traditional look.

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi is set to appear in the Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. Additionally, her Telugu film Thandel, co-starring Naga Chaitanya, is slated for release later this year.

