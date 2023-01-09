Sai Pallavi quits film industry? Her spiritual pics spark rumours

Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi, who played Rosie in the Shyam Singha Roy movie, has won many hearts down south. She is one of the most beloved actresses in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries today. Pallavi was last seen in Gargi that was released in 2022, in which she delivered an outstanding performance leaving everyone stunned.

Fans are waiting for her next film with bated breath, but she is yet to announce her future projects. A few weeks ago, there were rumours that Sai Pallavi is planning to quit films to focus on her medical career and also wished to construct her own hospital in Coimbatore. Though there was no official confirmation about the same from Pallavi, speculations suggested that she will be completely shifting her career base from acting to medicine.

Amid this, the actress’ latest photos in a spiritual avatar is grabbing eyeballs. In the photos that are going crazy viral on internet, Sai Pallavi is seen celebrating the Hethai Habba celebrations. She surprised everyone by dressing up with her family in traditional Badaga attire. The pictures were shared by her sister Pooja Kannan on her Instagram.

While it’s wonderful to see Sai Pallavi exploring her spiritual side, a few of her fans are wondering if this is the reason behind her taking the acting break as she is maintaing complete silence about her future projects. Is she quitting acting? is the question that is popping up in fans’ mind.

This is not for the first time that Sai Pallavi has been quite open about her spiritual side. She often posts photos of her visiting religious places. Check them out below.

Rumors about her upcoming projects

A few reports are suggesting that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play Sita in a big-budget film produced by Allu Aravind. Not just this, it is also being said that the actress has been roped in to play the female lead in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Tamil film starring Siva Karthikeyan, but official confirmation from Sai Pallavi and her team is awaited.