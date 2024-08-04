Sai Pallavi, Ranbir’s Ramayana: Release date, budget & more

Mumbai: The film industry is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming release of “Ramayana,” directed by the acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. This highly anticipated film has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, not only for its storytelling but also for its unprecedented production scale.

A Record-Breaking Budget and Star-Studded Cast

With a jaw-dropping budget exceeding Rs. 835 crore, “Ramayana” has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, becoming the most expensive film ever produced in the country. This massive investment reflects the filmmakers’ ambition to create a visually stunning and epic retelling of the ancient Hindu epic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi (Twitter)

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita Maa. The casting of KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash as Raavan has generated considerable excitement, promising a powerful and memorable performance. Adding to the stellar lineup, Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman. Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Govil, and Bobby Deol are also part of this ambitious project, each bringing their unique flair to the characters they portray.

According to a recent report by the Times of India, director Nitesh Tiwari has completed filming the first part of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. A source close to the production revealed that the initial phase of shooting is complete, with only some minor patchwork and extensive VFX work remaining. The team has already begun dismantling the 12 massive sets constructed for the film, indicating that production is moving forward smoothly.

A Shift from Trilogy to Two Parts

Initially planned as a trilogy, Tiwari has decided to release “Ramayana” in two parts. The decision was made to ensure that the storytelling remains tight and impactful, without unnecessary stretching. Filming for the second part is slated to begin soon and is expected to wrap up by December 2025.

The filmmakers have planned an extensive post-production phase, estimated to take around 600 days. This period will be dedicated to perfecting the visual effects and ensuring that the film meets the highest standards of cinematic excellence. Aiming for a 2027 release, “Ramayana” promises to be a visual spectacle that will captivate audiences.