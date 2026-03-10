Sai Pallavi says ‘just coz I love what I wore’ as she shares new pictures

Mumbai: Actress Sai Pallavi shared a few glimpses of her latest look, saying “just coz I love what I wore,” as she posted a set of pictures celebrating the outfit she donned.

The actress took to Instagram, where she appeared delighted with her look, giving a candid peek into her personal style. Keeping it simple, the actress looked every inch gorgeous in sarees and salwar kameez.

“Just coz I love what i wore,” Pallavi wrote as the caption.

Pallavi’s acting journey began with uncredited roles and appearances on dance shows, but her breakthrough came as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. In 2017, she ventured into Telugu cinema with Fidaa.

Pallavi has starred in the films Kali, Middle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, Gargi, Amaran and Thandel.

Her song “Rowdy Baby” is the first South Indian video song to reach one billion views on YouTube.

She will next be seen playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwary’s ‘Ramayana’. The upcoming film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram and Yash essaying Raavan.

Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu, and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi. Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.