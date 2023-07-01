Sai Pallavi turns Jr NTR’s wife onscreen? Here’s truth

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Telugu drama film ‘Devara’, starring Young Tiger Jr NTR, has been making headlines since it began filming at Hyderabad‘s Ramoji Film City.

Recent rumours suggested that popular actress Sai Pallavi would be joining the cast of Devara, which piqued fans’ interest. However, the film crew has now officially denied these reports, disappointing fans who had been looking forward to their on-screen pairing.

Sai Pallavi, Jr NTR

In contrast to viral news and social media speculation, the Devara film team has stated clearly that Sai Pallavi will not be a part of the project. Fans who were hoping to see the incredible chemistry between Sai Pallavi and Tarak (Jr NTR) are disappointed by this clarification. Both actors are well-known for their outstanding acting abilities and dance performances, and fans had hoped to see them work together on screen.

Not Pallavi, but given Janhvi Kapoor‘s confirmation as lead actress, she is likely to play Taarak’s wife in the movie. However, more details about Janvhi’s characters have been kept under the wraps.

Bollywood Star Cast

Devara has already generated a lot of buzz thanks to the presence of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr NTR.

Despite the widespread speculation about Sai Pallavi’s involvement in Devara, the film’s production team has officially denied the rumours. While fans may be disappointed, they can still look forward to seeing Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in this highly anticipated film by Koratala Shiva.