Sai Pallavi was beaten by her parents for THIS reason [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi is reeling from the success of her latest film ‘Virata Parvam’ which was not only a hit at the box office but was also appreciated immensely on Netflix. The actress who was recently under fire for her controversial comments is now being applauded by netizens for her candor and for sharing a relatable anecdote from her childhood.

During a chat with the YouTube channel My Village Show, facilitated by the Netflix YouTube channel, Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati were asked if they have ever written love letters. The question was raised as Sai Pallavi played the role of Vennela, who risks her life in an attempt to deliver a love letter to Rana Daggubati’s character Ravanna.

In response, she recalled the funny incident from her teenage days and said, “In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”

“After this, I never attempted to send another letter after getting reprimanded by her parents,” she further added.

Rana Daggubati also recalled writing a letter to his grandfather and said, “Well, I wrote one to my Grandfather in Karamchedu in my childhood. That was all. I didn’t write letters to anyone after that.”

Watch the fun interview here:

For the unversed, Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The film tells the story of Sai Pallavi’s character Vennala, a young woman who is in pursuit of her love with Rana Daggubati’s character Ravi Shakar, a Naxal leader.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her next film ‘Gargi’.