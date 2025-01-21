Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused’s fingerprints collected from actor’s building

Mumbai: Multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots as part of the probe into the January 16 knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment at the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery.

On Sunday, police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das.

“The local police and crime branch visited the actor’s Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building,” an official said on Monday.

The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and was associated with a housekeeping agency, police said.

On Sunday, the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Bandra remanded him in five-day police custody.