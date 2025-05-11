Saif Ali Khan: Complete solidarity with Government of India

Mumbai: As the stand-off between India and Pakistan enters the diplomatic zone with the US President Donald Trump mediating de-escalatory talks, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has rendered his support to the Indian forces, and said that he is proud of our heroes who protect the lives of countless Indians.

The actor said, “I stand in complete solidarity with, and support of, my government and their response to the slaughter of innocents in Pahalgam. My thoughts and prayers are with the families shattered by the violence of this most recent terror attack on our soil”.

He further mentioned, “I salute the bravery and courage of our armed forces and thank them for keeping us safe. I pray we all stand united against terrorism. Jai Jawan, Jai Hind”.

After almost a week of gradually intensifying escalations between the two nuclear armed nations, POTUS Donald Trump, stepped into the mediate the peace talks between the two neighbours calling for an immediate ceasefire. Earlier, JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States had said that the stand-off between India and Pakistan is none of their business.

The escalations came into effect after Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists including a person from Nepal in Pahalgam, last month.

This was followed by India’s precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan in the form of Operation Sindoor, which led to the killing of many terrorists on Pak’s soil. Pakistan responded to Operation Sindoor with drone attacks, and engaged the entire western front, and also resorted to heavy shelling causing huge casualties.

In the fresh escalations, Pakistan had explicitly targeted civilian areas in India. India, on its part, had been very measured in its response, as the country destroyed 3 air bases of Pakistan recently. India reiterated its stance for de-escalation provided Islamabad respects de-escalations, and conveyed the same to Islamabad and the international community in its press-briefing earlier in the day.