Saif Ali Khan in Hyderabad for his next Telugu movie

Mumbai: After COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, shootings for the films were closed for a long time but soon after reopening of the theaters Bollywood films were not doing well on the box office until the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. During this time, South films got prominence and stars from Southern cinema got recognition all over the world.

After watching South films’ popularity, many actors turned to South India and started playing roles with Southern actors. Saif Ali Khan is one of the actors who are blessed with the opportunity to play roles in such movies. He played the role of ‘Lankesh’ (antagonist) in Adipurush starring Prabhas. The movie was released in July this year.

Saif Ali Khan (Instagram) Jr NTR (Instagram)

The actor signed another south film ‘Devara’ which stars South sensation Jr NTR in the lead role.

Yes, Saif is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad and is set to play ‘Bhaira’ in the film. According to reliable sources, Saif Ali Khan is currently in the city of pearls to shoot for his South project. Sources suggest that Saif and NTR Jr are shooting confrontation scenes currently. While the exact shoot location has not been disclosed anywhere, it is being said that a large set has been erected for the same.

The film was earlier titled NTR 30 and it also cast Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR.