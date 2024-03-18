Saif Ali Khan says, ‘Ramzan is a period of fasting for 40 days’, slammed

Mumbai: Ramzan is currently underway, with Muslims worldwide observing fasts as part of this holy month. While many celebrities are seen participating in Ramzan traditions with enthusiasm, a resurfaced video clip of Saif Ali Khan has stirred controversy on social media.

An old clip from one of the episodes of the 2008 game show “Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain,” hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as guests is going viral on Instagram. In one segment, Shah Rukh posed a culture-related question to the couple: “True or False? Eid ul-Fitr marks the beginning of Ramadan, the Muslim Holy month of fasting.”

Instead of the expected quick correction, Saif Ali Khan’s response has drawn criticism. He inaccurately stated, “Ramzan is a period of fasting of 40 days. And at the end of that fasts, we have a feast.”

Ramzan typically spans 29 or 30 days, and Eid ul-Fitr marks its conclusion, not its commencement. Social media users were quick to point out Saif’s error, with many expressing disappointment and frustration.

Criticism extended to Shah Rukh Khan for not correcting Saif’s misconception during the show. Some comments highlighted the perception that neither celebrity seemed knowledgeable about their religion.

One social media user wrote, “40 days man just confirmed that he never fasted a day in his life.”

“Shahrukh didn’t even correct him tells that none of them know an inch about their religion,” commented another. One more user wrote, “I cant belive he named his kid ibrahim named all muslim names a 40 year old dont know how many days is in ramdan .man living in diverse country and being muslim him self still he dont know this basic stuff.”

The incident has reignited discussions about the responsibility of public figures to accurately represent religious traditions, particularly when sharing them on public platforms.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Tollywood movie Devara: Part 1 that stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.