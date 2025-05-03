Saif Ali Khan says sorry to Taimur for showing Adipurush film

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular and stylish actors in Bollywood. With his royal charm, cool attitude, and strong acting skills, he has created a special place in the hearts of movie lovers. From romantic roles to dangerous villains, Saif has done it all—and fans love him for it. His characters in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, and Tanhaji are still remembered today.

He Talks About His Recent Flop with a Smile

Recently, Saif spoke about one of his flop movies, Adipurush. In a fun chat with actor Jaideep Ahlawat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Saif shared a funny moment with his son Taimur. He said he showed Adipurush to his 9-year-old son “No, because I have done different characters. Sometimes it’s been a bad guy. So, then they ask me, ‘Are you a good guy or a bad guy?’ Maine abhi Adipurush dikhaayi (laughs). Woh kuchh der ke baad mujhe aise dekhne lage. So I said ‘Yeah, sorry’. He said ‘it’s okay’. He forgave me.”

What Happened with Adipurush?

Adipurush was a big-budget movie based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Saif played Lankesh (Ravana), while Prabhas played Raghav (Ram). But the movie failed badly. People didn’t like the VFX, dialogues, or the way the story was shown. Even kids like Taimur weren’t impressed!

Jaideep also shared that he once met Taimur on a movie set. When told that Jaideep was the main actor, Taimur quickly asked, “Are you the producer too?” Everyone laughed at how smart and curious the little boy is.