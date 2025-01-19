Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mystery of the broken knife continues

Mumbai: The investigation into Saif Ali Khan’s horrific stabbing incident is taking new turns every day. Recently, the Bandra Police has recovered the second piece of knife used to attack the actor.

This piece of knife was found in the children’s room at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bandra residence. The knife has been sent for forensic investigation and fingerprints.

However, the big question here is why the police recovered the second part of the knife after three days. Amid this controversy, some sources claim the second part of the knife was actually recovered on the same day the first part was found in Saif’s body at the hospital.

Even so, why did the police wait three days to share this information with the media

Refreshing your memory, a piece of the knife was stabbed in Saif Ali Khan’s back, which was later removed by the doctors during the surgery.

Previously, the Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, Doctor Nitin Dange shared a statement saying that the actor could have been paralyzed if the knife in his spine was even 2mm deeper. The doctor was quoted saying, “The object that was near his spinal cord was very close. If it had been deeper even 2 mm, he could have been paralyzed.”

Meanwhile, posters of the absconding accused have been put up at various police stations for alert. Both Kareena Kapoor and the caretaker have been shown the picture of the accused, however, the police did not reveal if they recognized him or not. The accused will be identified only after the physical verification of the suspect in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to understand how the accused entered Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra flat.

Going by the reports, the attacker traveled to Dadar after the incident. He reportedly purchased a pair of headphones from a mobile shop in the Kaptan Khana area of the city. Members of the crime branch, along with the police force visited the shop, checking the CCTV footage, and questioning the shopkeeper. When asked about the incident, the shopkeeper said that he was not aware of the attack.

The police further found the auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove Saif Ali Khan to the Lilavati Hospital after the attack. His statement was also recorded at the Bandra police station.